NSE shares continue to slip a day after listing

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) slipped on Friday, trading 0.56 per cent lower, just marginally above their listing price, a day after the exchange made its much‑anticipated market debut.

The stock fell nearly 1.6 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,790 on the BSE and was trading at Rs 1,808, down 0.56 per cent.

The shares of the exchange had listed at a 0.8 per cent premium to its issue price and closed its first session on Thursday with over 1.8 per cent gains. Despite a muted start, the stock gained more than 5 per cent during intra-day trade before sliding.

The NSE IPO was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024.

NSE’s post‑listing market capitalisation stands at about Rs 4.49 lakh crore, making it the 10th largest listed company in India and placing it ahead of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Titan.

In terms of market capitalisation, the newly listed exchange is positioned behind Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, L&T and HUL. NSE's full suite of services, technology and deep liquidity were cited by market participants as factors underpinning investor interest.

Though short‑term profit‑taking follows the debut India's capital market development and long potential for growth creates further support to the shares.

NSE Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, said the exchange is working on a comprehensive, mobile-first framework that could bring investors' trading data, portfolio information and analytics under a single platform.

The much-hyped NSE IPO was open from September 17 to September 21, and was subscribed 5.71 times, generating bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026.

—IANS

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