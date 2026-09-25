September 25, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus shares glimpse into the evolution of her songwriting for ‘Bass Persuades’

Miley Cyrus shares glimpse into the evolution of her songwriting for ‘Bass Persuades’

Miley, Sep 25 (IANS) Miley Cyrus has offered fans a glimpse into her songwriting process, sharing raw voice notes from the making of her project ‘BP’ and reflecting on how her ideas evolved along the way.

Cyrus took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the recording session. She said that some began as simple mumbles while others had already taken shape as fully realised ideas.

“Found some voice notes from my writing process for BP. Sometimes it’s just mumbles, sometimes a fully realized idea,” Miley wrote.

She added that she loved listening back to the evolution of the songs and decided to share some of her findings with fans.

“Some things changed and some stayed the same but I love hearing the evolution of the songwriting. Wanted to share some of the findings with you!” concluded Miley.

The Grammy-winner on September 2 announced she’s coming out with her 10th album on September 18.

She wrote: “My tenth studio album, BASS PERSUADES, is yours September 18th. Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me.”

Talking about Cyrus, she started as a child actress and became a teen idol with her work in the television series Hannah Montana.

Her journey in music began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. The single "Party in the U.S.A.", from her EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles.

She switched to trap-pop and R&amp;B with Bangerz in 2013, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

Cyrus tried her hands in genres such as psychedelic, country, and rock on her subsequent albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

--IANS

dc/

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