Orry shares ‘harsh reality ’ he learned on ‘KKK 15’: 'Sometimes, the trust we build is an illusion’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Social media personality Orry has opened up about the bonds he formed during his stint on the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, describing the experience as a lesson in trust, friendship and survival.

Taking to Instagram, he addressed filmmaker Rohit Shetty and reflected on the intense environment of the show, where contestants spent weeks together while navigating physically and emotionally challenging tasks. Sharing his video with Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry wrote, “Dear Rohit Ji, a harsh reality check…We all formed this intense, unbreakable bond in a claustrophobic envelope of shared psychological distress and emotional turmoil.” He said the shared experiences made the contestants feel like a family and turned them into each other’s “ultimate safe space”.

“We started to feel like a family. We became each other’s ultimate safe space,” he added. However, Orry said returning to everyday life after the show made him realise that relationships formed under extreme circumstances can sometimes change once the environment changes. “It’s so easy to walk away from this journey of surreal suffering and never ending climaxes, thinking that the people you trusted out there in the wild will have your back forever. But stepping back into the real world brings a sobering and haunting realization: 40 days of intense communal trauma and triumph is just a tiny fraction of a lifetime.”

He added, “Sometimes, the trust we build in high-pressure environments isn’t quite what it seems. It can be an illusion, a temporary oasis that dries up the second you re-enter reality. You think you know someone inside and out, but outside the show, they aren’t you the person you knew them to be. A little lesson in survival that I learnt the hard way: Not everyone who shares a tent with you in the wilderness is meant to sit at your table back home #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

Orry was eliminated from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ after sustaining an injury during a challenging stunt.

--IANS

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