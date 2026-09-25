‘A fine display of precision’: President hails shooters after Asian Games gold and silver

Nagoya, Sep 25 (IANS) The President of India hailed the country’s shooters after they produced a double-medal performance at the 2026 Asian Games, congratulating the teams that secured gold and silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions events, respectively.

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced a dominating performance in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to clinch India’s first shooting gold of the Games. This is India’s second gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games while marked the country’s first shooting gold at the ongoing edition.

“A golden finish for Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh! The duo clinched the Gold Medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026. A fine display of precision and partnership. Heartiest congratulations to both of you on this remarkable achievement!” the President of India posted on X.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet held their nerve throughout the final to finish with 484.6 points to set a new Asian Record. Their score was higher than the previous continental record of 481.3 set by Uzbekistan earlier this year and was only 3.8 points short of the world record.

The Indian pair took an early lead and stayed on top despite a challenge from South Korea. They finished 6.6 points ahead of their Korean opponents who picked up silver with 478 points, Iran taking bronze with 415.8.

The President also congratulated Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar after the Indian trio secured silver in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event.

“A proud moment for India in shooting at the Asian Games 2026! Heartiest congratulations to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar on winning Silver Medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event. Your commendable performance and excellent teamwork have earned India another medal on the shooting range. My best wishes to all of you for continued success,” the President of India posted on X.

Aishwary, Niraj and Rudrankksh shot a combined 1762-94x in the team final at the Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery to settle for silver. China took gold with 1766-95x, South Korea bronze with 1751-87x.

--IANS

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