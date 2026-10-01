Shiva Kandukuri's Talcum Powder makers release racy glimpse video; film to hit screens on November 13

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) The makers of director Sainath Ponna's upcoming Telugu film, 'Talcum Powder', featuring actor Shiva Kandukuri in the lead, have now released a racy glimpse video from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers have also announced that their film is to hit screens on November 13 this year.

The film has triggered huge interest as it is being presented by

National Award-winning producer Raj Kandukuri, known for backing wholesome entertainers such as 'Pellichoopulu', 'Mental Madhilo', and 'Choosi Choodangaane'.

Written and directed by Sainath Ponna, the film features Drishika Chander as the female lead.

Apart from Shiva Kandukuri and Drishika Chander, the film will also feature a host of actors such as Venkatesh Maha, A Jeevan Kumar, Krishna Kamal, Rupa Lakshmi, Sanjay Swarup, Yogi Khatri, Naga Mahesh and Shivani Mahi among others.

Billed as a new-age crime dramedy, the makers of the film kick-started its promotional campaign with the release of its first glimpse, titled 'The First Sprinkle'.

The glimpse video opens up an intriguing scenario, with everyone on the hunt for Bunty, a drug peddler who finds himself in an unexpected predicament after unknowingly committing a mistake. With both the police and a gang of goons chasing him, the situation quickly spirals into chaos. The glimpse video gives rise to questions such as what exactly Bunty has done, and how is he going to get out of the mess.

Blending crime, comedy, and drama, the glimpse promises a racy narrative packed with entertaining moments and unexpected turns. Director Sainath Ponna seems to have adopted a contemporary storytelling approach, giving the film a distinct flavour.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by GV Ajay Kumar while music for the film has been scored by Osho V. Editing for the film is by Surya Ponnapalli.

--IANS

mkr/