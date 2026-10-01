October 01, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff pays musical tribute to SD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri on their birth anniversaries

Jackie Shroff pays musical tribute to SD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri on their birth anniversaries

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid a musical tribute to legendary music composer SD Burman and acclaimed lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri on their birth anniversaries.

Jackie took to his stories section, where he shared a monochrome image of Burman, who was also known as "Sachin Karta," and "Burman Dada.”

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Remembering SD Burman ji on his birth anniversary” and added the song “ Khoya Khoya Chand” from the 1960 Hindi film Kala Bazar as the background score.

SD Burman was a member of the Tripura royal family and he started his career with Bengali films in 1937. He later began composing for Hindi movies and became one of the most successful and influential Indian film music composers.

Burman's compositions were sung by the leading singers of the era, including Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum, Mukesh and Talat Mahmood. As a playback singer, Burman sang 14 Hindi and 13 Bengali film songs

He went into a coma soon after rehearsing the song "Badi Sooni Sooni Hai" sung by Kishore Kumar for the film Mili. After lingering in a coma for some days, he died in 1975.

The veteran actor then shared a picture of Urdu poet Majrooh Sultanpuri, who wrote lyrics for numerous Hindi film soundtracks.

Jackie simply wrote: “Majrooh Sultanpuri ji (1 October 1919-24 May 2000)” and added the track “Teri Aankho Ke Siva” from the 1969 movie Chirag.

Majrooh Sultanpuri was one of the dominant musical forces in Indian cinema in the 1950s and early 1960s, and was an important figure in the Progressive Writers' Movement. He is considered one of the finest avant-garde Urdu poets of 20th century literature.

Majrooh Sultanpuri had been suffering from lung disease for some time and had a severe attack of pneumonia and died in 2000. He was aged 80 at the time of his death.

--IANS

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