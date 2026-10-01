Jessica Chastain hails Michael Shannon’s ‘favorite performance’ on ‘Take Shelter’ anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Chastain marked the 15th anniversary of “Take Shelter” by praising co-star Michael Shannon’s performance in the critically acclaimed film, calling it one of her favourite performances of all time.

Chastain took to Instagram, where she shared the scene featuring a powerful public outburst by Shannon, standing before the stunned crowd, his eyes wide with a terrifying conviction, he delivers his famous warning: "There is a storm coming like nothing you have ever seen, and not a one of you is prepared for it!"

The actress wrote in the caption: “Take Shelter came out 15 years ago today. @michaelshannon gave one of my favorite performances of all time. Show-off (GOAT) emoji.”

Take Shelter is a 2011 American psychological thriller film written and directed by Jeff Nichols. The plot follows a young husband and father who, plagued by a series of apocalyptic visions, questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm, or from himself and his increasing worry over having paranoid schizophrenia.

It explores themes of masculinity, mental illness, and the lengths people go to protect the ones they love.

Shannon has twice received nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, for Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals. He received Actor Award and Golden Globe nominations for his role in 99 Homes.

His film debut was in 1993 with Groundhog Day. He then appeared in Jesus' Son, Pearl Harbor, Kangaroo Jack, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, The Iceman, The Night Before, The Shape of Water, Knives Out, and Bullet Train.

He frequently collaborates with director Jeff Nichols, appearing in all of his films to date, which includes Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, Loving, and The Bikeriders.

Talking about Chastain, she is known for starring in projects with feminist themes. The actress has received various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012.

--IANS

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