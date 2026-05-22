Shiv Sena demands NIA probe into political outfit 'Cockroach Janata Party'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Shiv Sena Spokesperson Krishna Hegde, on Friday, demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should conduct a probe into the rise of the digital-only political satire outfit 'Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP). He said that the investigation should emphasise on whether there is an attempt to create "unrest" in the country, similar to what transpired in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Talking to IANS, Hegde said: "An NIA inquiry should be initiated about how the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ secured 15 million followers (on Instagram). Is there an attempt to spread anarchy in the country? There should be an investigation into this."

He also added: "Whether Rahul Gandhi is involved in this or not, the NIA should also look into this."

"The person who operated the Instagram and X accounts of the CJP will also be investigated," he asserted.

Referring to the Gen-Z-led uprising in Bangladesh and Nepal, Hedge asserted that the NIA probe will reveal whether there was an attempt to create "unrest" in India as well.

The viral satirical movement emerged after a controversy erupted following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks during a court hearing on May 15.

Meanwhile, Hedge welcomed the invocation of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against cow smugglers in Maharashtra.

He said: "Cow is our mother and it is our duty to protect the animal. For this, our government has decided to take strict action against all those involved in cow smuggling."

The Shiv Sena Spokesperson added that check posts will be put up on the borders of the state and that the Border Security Force (BSF) will be asked to take action against the offenders.

Moreover, Hedge condemned Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chief Humayun Kabir's statement regarding 'qurbani' (ritualistic animal sacrifice) on the upcoming Bakrid festival.

Kabir had "warned" Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal, saying any attempt to prohibit 'qurbani' on 'Bakrid' festival won't be entertained by the Muslim community.

"I want to tell Humayun Kabir that you have the right to practise your religion but don't have any right to hurt the sentiments of other religions," Shiv Sena leader Hegde said.

Reiterating that cow is regarded as a mother in Hinduism, the Shiv Sena leader asked the West Bengal government to take action against Humayun Kabir for attempting to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

About PM Modi stressing for reforms for 'Ease of Living, Business' for Viksit Bharat during the Council of Ministers' meeting, Hedge asserted that India has prepared a clear roadmap and blueprint to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

"Under this plan, all departments have been assigned specific targets, budgets, and responsibilities. PM Modi is personally reviewing the work of various Ministries and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the common people," he said.

--IANS

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