Geneva, May 22 (IANS) The Permanent Mission of Russia to the United Nations in Geneva demanded on Friday that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) publicly condemn the Kyiv regime's attack on the college in Starobilsk.

"We demand that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his Office (OHCHR), as well as the relevant special procedures of the Human Rights Council, find the strength to publicly condemn this latest attack by the Kyiv regime," said a diplomat of the permanent mission of Russia.

The academic building and dormitories of the Starobelsk Professional College in the Luhansk region were targetted by UAVs on Friday.

“The Permanent Mission also recalled that "the silence of UN human rights defenders is tantamount to their open complicity and participation in the bloody crimes of neo-Banderites," the Permanent Mission recalled, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency.

"We strongly condemn this new bloody crime perpetrated by the Kyiv clique, which has unleashed monstrous terror against Russian civilians, including children," the Permanent Mission stated.

It also expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Four deaths were reported by the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Yana Lantratova.

Rescuers have recovered the body of a deceased student from the rubble, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations press service.

Up to 18 people may be trapped under the rubble, and 36 children are injured, noted the report.

Out of the 36 children, nine are in a healthcare facility, where three are in serious condition.

Administrative buildings, shops, and private homes were also damaged in the city, according to the regional head Leonid Pasechnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said that the college was targeted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with four fixed-wing UAVs.

86 children aged 14 to 18 were present in the premises when the attack happened.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Tass that terrorists are deliberately targeting children with relish, while the West remains brutally silent.

–IANS

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