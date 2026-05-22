Cyprus becomes India's 'secure ally' in region of geostrategic importance

Nicosia/New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Cyprus, which expressed solidarity and unwavering support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism during President Nikos Christodoulides' meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, continues to align closely with New Delhi, particularly on the security framework, because of Pakistan’s behavior.

Nicosia, experts reckon, has a lot of issues with Pakistan, considering its close relations with Turkey.

Last year, during PM Modi's historic two-day visit to Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over two decades, Christodoulides took the visiting leader on a guided tour along the ceasefire line in the historic city of Nicosia.

"Tour with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along the ceasefire line, in old Nicosia. Where the signs of the Turkish occupation remain visible," the Government of the Republic of Cyprus posted on X along with the photographs of the two leaders visiting the area.

PM Modi's visit to Cyprus was significant as it came in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's continuous support to Pakistan. Ankara's recognition of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.

The Joint Declaration adopted later demonstrated in practice the new page in bilateral relations between India and Cyprus, also more generally at the European and international level.

"Cyprus is a predictable and secure ally of India in a region of particular geostrategic importance, such as the Eastern Mediterranean, the wider Middle East. At the same time, it is a Member State of the European Union (EU) that constitutes India's gateway to Europe, and in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU that will begin on 1 January 2026, we will work to further strengthen India's strategic relations with the EU," said Christodoulides then.

'I also want to publicly thank you for your long-standing stance on the Cyprus issue and our efforts to end the Turkish occupation and reunite our homeland. At the same time, I want to publicly express the support of the Republic of Cyprus in your efforts to confront both international and cross-border terrorism," he had added.

On Friday, when they met again, both Leaders categorically and unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

"The Leaders called for strengthening multilateral efforts to combat terrorism and the expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. They urged for strong and concerted action against all UN- and EU-designated terrorists and terrorist entities, including those under 1267 UNSC Sanctions Committee, their associated proxy groups, facilitators, sponsors, financiers and backers," read the Joint Statement issued after their meeting at the Hyderabad House.

Nicosia admits that Pakistan has not been supportive of its territorial integrity in the way that it should have been under the UN Charter.

On the other hand, Cyprus believes that its close relationship with India is grounded in shared principles regarding the international system, multilateralism, etc.

The very fact that Pakistan is on the opposite side in relation to these issues does not help the situation.

Cyprus continues to work with India on a "very specific positive agenda" irrespective of what Turkey is doing.

This includes the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) which both leaders recognised has "transformational potential" in reshaping and promoting global trade, connectivity and prosperity.

"They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from India through the wider Middle East to Europe. They discussed the establishment of a Bilateral Connectivity Dialogue," the Joint Statement mentioned.

"The Leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of Cyprus and India as strategic partners and vital connectors between Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Indo-Pacific, committed to advancing peace, stability, connectivity, and prosperity," it added.

--IANS

/as