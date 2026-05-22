May 22, 2026 11:19 PM हिंदी

Javid Kitab takes charge as JKCA president, promises transparency and accountability

Javid Ahmad Kitab takes charge as Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) president, promises transparency and accountability

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Javid Ahmad Kitab on Friday formally assumed charge as President of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), following the withdrawal of a petition pending before the Supreme Court and the subsequent vacation of the interim order related to the JKCA elections.

The matter pertained to the case titled Youth Cricket Club & Others vs Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association & Another (WP(C) 17/2026), in which the interim stay granted earlier by the Supreme Court was vacated after the petitioners withdrew their plea on May 21.

Subsequently, Kitab stated that the election results were conducted under the supervision of former Chief Election Commissioner of India, A.K. Jyoti, who now stands effective, enabling the elected body to officially take charge of the association.

On assuming charge of the JKCA, Kitab emphasised that the new tenure would focus on development and integrity. “This regime will be based on transparency, accountability, and respect,” he said in a statement issued by the association.

Kitab assured stakeholders that the association’s rule book would serve as the guiding framework for all decisions and activities. “The new tenure will be based on development, transparency, accountability, and honesty,” he said, while adding that he would remain available in both Srinagar and Jammu offices.

JKCA added that the detailed schedule regarding future administrative functioning would be communicated to all concerned members in due course. “Copies of the circular were forwarded to BCCI office bearers, JKCA office bearers, Apex Council members, and various banking institutions associated with the association,” it further said.

Apart from Kitab, Desh Rattan Dubey (Vice‑President), Vivek Khajuria (Secretary), Rajan Singh (Treasurer), and Apex Council Members Anil Kumar Koul and Rakesh Koul have also taken charge. The assumption of office by the newly elected JKCA office bearers marks the conclusion of a prolonged and controversial administrative era that began in 2017 when the Jammu & Kashmir High Court removed the elected body and appointed Court‑Appointed Administrators (CAA).

Under this, former police officer Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari was named CEO to oversee the association’s affairs. The intervention, initially projected as a temporary one, stretched to nearly four years as the administrators and CEO continued to run JKCA without holding elections.

In March 2021, the High Court ended its tenure and directed the BCCI to manage JKCA and ensure free and fair polls. As per that, the BCCI set up a sub‑committee comprising former cricketer Mithun Manhas (who now heads the national body), senior advocate Sunil Sethi, and Brigadier Anil Gupta.

The move raised hopes of democratic governance returning, but repeated delays in elections led to frustration among clubs and stakeholders across the Union Territory. The eventual election process in January 2026 triggered fresh controversy, with several clubs alleging manipulation of electoral rolls, changes in voting rights, and procedural irregularities.

Subsequently, the aggrieved clubs approached the Supreme Court, which allowed the elections to proceed but stayed the declaration of results on January 8. With petitioners now withdrawing their plea, the apex court vacated the stay, enabling Joti to formally announce the results and clear the way for the elected body to take charge on Friday.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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