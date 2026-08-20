Shirley MacLaine at 92 makes rare appearance to promote 1969’s ‘Sweet Charity’ screening

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Legendary actress Shirley MacLaine, at the age of 92, made a rare special appearance to promote an upcoming screening of her 1969 film “Sweet Charity”.

The nonagenarian was seen in an Instagram video by Southampton Playhouse. In the clip, she said: “Hi, Southampton Playhouse. Wish I could be with you.”

“I would like to see Sweet Charity again. Now, while you're watching it, remember how hard we worked. And between you and me, it didn't do very well. So, I hope you guys like it. Much love.”

MacLaine also blew a kiss out to her fans before the playhouse text overlay read: “Shirley MacLaine in Bob Fosse’s Sweet Charity.”

“Sweet Charity” is a musical comedy-drama film, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. It was adapted by Peter Stone from the 1966 stage musical also directed and choreographed by Fosse in turn based on the 1957 film Nights of Cabiria.

It stars MacLaine in the title role, a taxi dancer at a Times Square dance hall. The cast also features John McMartin, Chita Rivera, Paula Kelly, Stubby Kaye, Ricardo Montalbán, and Sammy Davis Jr.

The film received three Academy Award nominations - Best Score, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. MacLaine was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance. Retrospective reviews have been more positive.

MacLaine’s career spanned over 70 years. She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, two BAFTA Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, two Volpi Cups, and two Silver Bears.

She has been honored with the Film Society of Lincoln Center Tribute in 1995, the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1998, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2012, and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2014. MacLaine is one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

--IANS

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