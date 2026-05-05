Shilpa Shirodkar poses with Madhuri Dixit in an old pic from the 90s

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar used social media to rewind the clock and relive some precious moments from the 90s.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shilpa dropped a couple of photographs of herself attending a live show in Indore. The pictures had Shilpa posing with the 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit.

"Back in 90’s for a live show in Indore! #GoodOldDays (sic)," Shilpa penned on the photo-sharing app.

In one of the photos, both Shilpa and Madhuri are posing with bouquets in their hands. In the other one, the two are seen sharing a warm laugh together.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant also dropped a couple of solo shorts of herself from the event.

For those who do not know, Shilpa and Madhuri have shared screen space in multiple movies such as "Kishen Kanhaiya" (1990), "Mrityudand" (1997), and "Gaja Gamini" (2000).

Talking about Shilpa's professional commitments, she will soon be seen in the forthcoming web series "Shankara The Revolutionary Man".

Inspired by the life and teachings of the saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, the project has been backed by Modi Studios in association with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi.

The core cast of the drama will include Abhishek Nigam, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, and Manoj Joshi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Previously, speaking exclusively to IANS, Shilpa revealed how “Shankar - The Revolutionary Man” took her on a spiritual journey.

She shared that the experience helped her achieve personal growth while exploring a deeper sense of purpose beyond the screen.

“I have always been spiritually inclined. I enjoy learning, listening, and exploring different kinds of knowledge. So, when this show came my way, it felt like a life-changing moment for me. I thought to myself that if I were to be a part of this project, it would offer so much more for me to learn, both professionally and personally," explained Shilpa.

--IANS

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