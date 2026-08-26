Shilpa Shirodkar learns to take selfies from daughter: She approves this

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar is learning to take selfies from her daughter Anoushka Ranjit.

Taking to her official Insta handle on Wednesday, Shilpa dropped a couple of selfies, which were pre-approved by her daughter.

Shilpa wrote the caption, "Learning to take selfies from the daughter and she approves this, hence posted! (sic)", along with a winking face and red heart emoji.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant looked absolutely breezy in baggy demin and a brown jacket.

Along with some solo clicks, Shilpa also posted a cute selfie with her daughter. In another still, her daughter was seen trying out footwear in a shop, while the actress was busy clicking a selfie.

Aside from being active on social media, Shilpa also recently appeared on dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 05’ in July.

During the episode, she revealed that she missed the opportunity of being a part of one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Recalling the incident, Shilpa shared that Farah Khan, who choreographed this dance number, thought Shilpa was overweight for the song.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Shilpa shared, “Yes, actually Farah had come with the song and she said, ‘This is the song, but I willl give you 15 days. Reduce your weight.’ So I ate boiled vegetables for 15 days. But I might have lost weight, but it wasn't less as per Farah. So she came back and said, ‘sorry, but you're still fat. We can't take you for the song,’ and then the song happened with Malaika (Arora). I mean, I'm not lying. I was fat, so I didn't get the song and Farah says, I was 100 kilos. I wasn't 100 kilos.”

Shilpa is known for being a part of some noteworthy projects in the 90s, including 'Hum (1991)', 'Khuda Gawah (1992)', and 'Aankhen (1993)'.

--IANS

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