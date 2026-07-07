Shilpa Shinde calls Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola 'lesbians': ‘Do ladkiyon main itna pyaar?’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde teasingly referred to Akanksha Chamola and Pamala Serena as "lesbians" as she reacted to their affectionate bond in the latest episode of “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”.

After Shilpa stepped into the Netflix show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as a wildcard, it was revealed that she will be sharing her cell with Akanksha and contestant Shreya Kalra.

Akanksha along with her friend Pamala was giving a tour of their cell to Shilpa. Akanksha was then heard telling the new participant that “you won't get much food here. It will help her lose weight.”

“You’ll have abs and become sexy like us,” Akanksha added while flaunting her abs in a black lacey crop top. An exact similar one Pamala was seen wearing.

Shilpa then asked the two: “Did you buy them from the same place?”

To which, Akanksha replied: “We always twin. We’re here only for the glamour and we’re doing justice to it.”

A stunned Shilpa said that it cannot to be the only thing and Pamala replied: “It is like that”

Shilpa then asked the two girls to give more to the show than just the glamour.

Akanksha said: “This is what you get for what you pay us. What do you think?” She then went on to ask Shilpa: “What is it?”

Pat came the reply from Shilpa, who said: “You know… lesbians. You two are being too much…”

Akankasha hugs Pamala and says “oh, pam!” as the two bursted out laughing.

Seeing this, Shilpa said: “Do ladkiyo main itna pyaar? (How can two women be so cozy?)”

The show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The first edition of the show followed contestants, who were accused in the outside world and fought it out in jail to earn every basic necessity and win the heart of the host and audience by performing tasks and showcasing their personalities.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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