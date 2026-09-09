Shilpa Shetty to ‘darling cookie’ Raj Kundra on b’day: Life is simply sweeter with you

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated her husband Raj Kundra’s birthday with a heartfelt note, calling him her “darling Cookie” and wishing him a life filled with happiness, love, laughter and abundance.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures of her with Raj along with their children Viaan and Samisha.

“My darling Cookie, We celebrate you every day, but today is extra special because it’s your birthday! May you always be blessed, protected, happy, and surrounded by abundance, love, and laughter,” Shilpa wrote in the caption.

She added: “Here’s to another year of you being my favourite person to annoy, laugh with, and do life alongside. Happy Birthday, my Cookie. Life is simply sweeter with you.”

Shilpa is married to actor-businessman Raj Kundra. They welcomed their son in 2012 and daughter in 2020 via surrogacy.

Talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa also appeared in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Raj was last seen on screen in the Punjabi film “Mehar” with Geeta Basra. The film follows a father's silent struggle for dignity as Karamjit navigates life's challenges in his Punjab village to reunite his family.

--IANS

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