Dhanush lauds team of Tamil film 'Modha Rathri'; calls film "heartwarming"

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) National Award winning director and actor Dhanush has now lauded the unit of the recently released Tamil film 'Modha Rathri', saying, the film was a "heartwarming" one.

Taking to his X timeline to laud the bunch of newcomers who had worked on the film, he wrote, "#ModhaRathri is such a heartwarming film. Have to applaud this wonderful effort by a bunch of first-timers. Please don’t miss it in theatres with your families! #RajaKaruppasamy @iam_rishikanth #AnishmaAnilkumar."

For the unaware, the rural comedy entertainer, directed by Raja Karuppasamy and featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead,had hit the screens on August 21 this year. The film, which was cleared for release with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board, has now gone on to emerge a hit.

Anishma Anilkumar plays a character called Muthuselvi while actor Rishikanth plays a character called Maruthanayagam in the film.

Modha Rathiri revolves around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film keeps the laughs coming as one surprise leads to another. Rishikanth has made his debut as a hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, has played the female lead.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, while speaking on an earlier occasion, had said, "The very first narration made us laugh, smile and imagine how audiences would react inside a theatre. That's when we knew this story deserved to be made. 'Modha Rathiri' has everything we enjoy as movie lovers: humour, emotions, relatable characters and endless entertainment. Raja Karuppasamy has brought that energy beautifully onto the screen & our entire cast and crew have worked with incredible passion to complete the film on schedule. We are excited to bring this entertainer to audiences worldwide on August 21, and we hope theatres are filled with laughter from beginning to end.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy had said, "I couldn't have asked for a better beginning to my journey as a filmmaker. My heartfelt thanks to producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Y. Ravi Shankar sir for believing in me and trusting this story. Every actor, every technician and every member of our crew became part of this journey with complete dedication. More than anything else, I hope audiences walk out of theatres smiling, laughing and talking about these characters long after the film ends.”

Apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, the film also featured actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

The technical crew comprised Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. Poornima Ramaswamy had designed the costumes while Art direction had been taken care of by A. Balumahendra.

--IANS

mkr/