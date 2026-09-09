September 09, 2026 10:34 AM हिंदी

Jay Sean looks back on 23 years of ‘Dance With You’: There was no strategy, no overthinking, just pure vibes

Jay Sean looks back on 23 years of ‘Dance With You’: There was no strategy, no overthinking, just pure vibes

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) As his song “Dance With You” turned 23, British singer Jay Sean looked back on the journey of his iconic track and spoke about how he, Rishi Rich and Juggy D walked into a studio with no idea that their music would go on to resonate with South Asians across the world.

Jay took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the track, which also appeared in the 2003 film “Boom,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Jackky Shroff, Zeenat Aman, and Padma Lakshmi, to name a few.

“23 years ago, the three of us walked into a studio and made a song with no idea where it might lead. There was no strategy, no overthinking, just pure vibes. We were just enjoying making the music that felt natural to us - bringing together the sounds and cultures that had shaped who we were,” she wrote in the caption.

“‘Dance With You’ went on to become so much to so many. Even tho it marked the beginning of my career, and in so many ways, the beginning of a life I could only dream of- what means even more to me today is what it became for other people,” he wrote.

The singer, whose real name is Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, added: “To see something we created so instinctively connect with, particularly, South Asians around the world and become part of people’s memories and help shape a sound and a space for our community in music was something none of us could have predicted.”

That’s the incredible power of music, he stressed.

“You create something from a feeling, you release it into the world, and from that moment on it no longer belongs only to you. More than two decades later, I look back at this song with nothing but gratitude. For the doors it opened, the lives it changed, the people it reached and the journey it started.”

He went on to heap praise on his brothers Rishi Rich and Juggy D, who worked with him on this song.

“To my brother @rishirich you are a visionary. @therealjuggyd so many great memories we all get to have. What a time. 23 yrs later, the journey and the music continues…”

--IANS

dc/

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