Adani Airports to raise Rs 9,825 crore from global investors to scale infrastructure

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Wednesday announced to raise Rs 9,825 crore ($1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of global investors, which represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore of primary equity capital from Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

India’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate, he said.

“With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms,” Jeet Adani noted.

The proceeds will support three strategic priorities: expanding and modernising airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerating the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million square feet of mixed-use development planned in the first phase; and scaling passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses including our ground handling business.

These investments are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem, said the company.

"We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform," said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

This ambition is buoyed by the exponential growth opportunities across India, the rising spending power of the Indian consumer, and the momentum of our city-side developments as powerful economic catalysts in the country's major urban centres, he added.

The transaction follows AEL’s successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

Together, the transactions reflect continued access by the Adani portfolio to significant pools of long-term domestic and global institutional capital, said the company.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) manages eight airports across India and serves over 23 per cent of the country's total passenger traffic.

--IANS

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