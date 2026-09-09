‘Bigg Boss 20’: Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ saw tempers flare during an adrenaline-fuelled captaincy task, while the show also witnessed its maiden nominations for eviction and those who have been named this week include Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan.

The captaincy task currently has three names, including Gullu, Asif Khan and Yung DSA, who were given a special “vardaan” before competing for the title. The three were introduced to the 2X room

The '2' door represented an extra lifeline, while the 'X' door meant taking away one lifeline from a contestant. Since every housemate has two lifelines, the contestants ultimately had to deal with the 'X' option. Asif chose to take away Arishfa's lifeline, Gullu chose Uditi and Yung went for Kanika.

Right after the 2X room moment came the nominations, where the housemates named Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh for eviction.

The episode also saw a fight between Arishfa and Aamrapali Dubey. The former fought over being called a “kid” and stated that she should not be treated like a child as she too is an adult.

The fight got intense after Aamrapali refused to back down. Mahhi Vij also joined the fight and questioned Arishfa for calling the housemates hypocrites.

Later in the episode, Arishfa was seen apologising to Aamrapali.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants, including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHostar and Colors.

--IANS

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