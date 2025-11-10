Shilpa Shetty has a new workout challenge for all the fitness freaks out there

November 10, 2025 3:05 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty has a new mobility challenge for all the fitness freaks out there

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Even at the age of 50, Shilpa Shetty remains one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, and her secret is regular workout and a clean diet.

Inspiring others to also hit the gym, Shilpa keeps on sharing glimpses from her workout routine on social media.

In her latest post, Shilpa gave an interesting mobility challenge to her InstaFam. The video posted by her on her IG has Shilpa standing with her back to a dumbbell. With her one hand behind her back, Shilpa bends down and tries to pick up the dumbbell with the other hand.

While the 'Sukhee' actress fails in her first attempt, she successfully picks up the dumbbell in her second try.

"Looks easy… until you actually try it! (Bicep emoji) Trust your core (and the dumbbell behind you (Winking Face with Tongue Emoji )). Now it’s your turn to give this a go and show me your version. (sic)," Shilpa captioned the post.

Shilpa's feed is flooded with such workout videos, along with other updates from her personal and professional life.

Back in September, she treated the netizens with a video of herself performing some bench steps and jumps.

Spelling out the benefits of the exercise, Shilpa captioned the post, “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits:

• Boosts heart health & endurance

• Burns more calories with short choreographies

• Engages mind with focus & coordination

• Tones and conditions legs & hips

• Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia. (sic)”

Not just Shilpa, but her younger sister Shamita Shetty also keeps on shelling fitness goals using social media.

Recently, she uploaded a video of herself doing Pilates with Halo.

Sharing the clip on her IG, the 'Mohabbatein' actress penned, "Pilates with the Halo trainer.. Working the core on an unstable surface (girl emoji) (sic)."

