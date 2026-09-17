'Shiddat se chaho toh kaise nahi hoga': Wrestler Manisha excited for her Asian Games debut

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala eyes a strong performance on her Asian Games debut as she looks to give her best after putting down weight and stepping up her performance for the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Manisha has represented India before on international stages but will be making her Asiad debut as she has also moved from the 62kg to the 57kg category and highlighted the power and techniques needed to excel.

"I used to play more from the right, but now I have started playing from the left as well. I am trying to work on both stances because I want to be comfortable playing from either side. I am working on my power and technique, but the main thing is also changing my mindset and adapting to the new category," said Manisha.

"I have been representing India for a while, but the Asian Games are special for India. Representing India is a dream for every athlete, so I am a little excited because this is my first Asian Games. My target is just to give my best. Mentally, I am prepared; I am just keeping the pace on things and preparing myself," she added.

Manisha began her journey on the mat in 2013, with her father taking her to the sport simply because she was unfit and needed to get fitter. Her fitness journey gradually turned into her realisation to pick up the sport. The pressure and self-doubt she experienced early on have also given way to greater mental strength, particularly since 2021.

"When I started, I did feel pressure, and I had doubts. But from 2021 onwards, I have become stronger mentally. Even when I get injured and cannot compete, I do have doubts, but I keep practising and keep doing it. Shiddat se kaam karo and dil se chaho toh kaise nahi hoga," said Manisha.

She also heaped praise on the Indian team's training camps for helping her prepare, while highlighting the presence of Japanese coach Kosei Akaishi at IIS, who has helped Manisha benefit from his technical inputs as she adapts to the 57kg category.

"I have been working a lot on my technique, especially because I am playing from both stances now. Coach Akaishi has also been helping us and teaching us a lot. The Indian team camps are very useful because we all learn from each other, and when we train together, it brings out the best in us," said Manisha.

"I have been with IIS for quite a while, and everyone has really supported me. Whatever I have needed has been taken care of, from supplements to training. They have helped me in every aspect, and that support has been very important to me," she added.

She has a mindset for the Asian Games, and she is looking to take on the tough task. "Mushkil toh bohot hota hai, but mehnat karne se sab ho jaata hai. Agar itna aasaan hota toh sab kar lete," she concluded.

--IANS

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