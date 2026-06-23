June 23, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

Shibu Soren conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously, wife receives honour from Prez Murmu

Shibu Soren conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously, wife receives honour from Prez Murmu

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren was conferred the Padma Bhushan posthumously at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday evening.

His wife Rupi Soren received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a poignant moment, the President stepped down from the stage to present the award to Rupi Soren, who attended the ceremony in a wheelchair.

Shibu Soren is remembered as a towering figure in Jharkhand's political and social history, who dedicated his life to the issues of tribal identity, rights over 'jal' (land), 'jungle' (forest), 'zameen' (land), and the demand for a separate Jharkhand state.

Owing to his lifelong struggle, he was widely known as 'Dishom Guru' and 'Guruji'.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village of Ramgarh district (then in Bihar), Shibu Soren was deeply influenced by the activism of his father, Sobaran Soren, who raised his voice against exploitative moneylenders and was eventually killed during the struggle. This incident left a deep imprint on the mind of young Shibu Soren and shaped the course of his life.

In the 1970s, he launched movements in the Santhal Pargana and North Chotanagpur regions against exploitative practices such as usury, land grabbing, and the oppression of tribal communities.

Through the ‘Dhan Katni’ movement, he led efforts to reclaim land for tribal farmers.

During the same period, Shibu Soren initiated night schools in the Tundi region, promoting education, social awareness, and self-reliance among local communities. It was here that people began calling him 'Guruji'.

In 1972, with the formation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Shibu Soren launched an organised movement for a separate state.

For nearly three decades, he remained the most prominent face of the movement, culminating in the creation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000 -- considered the biggest achievement of his long struggle.

Shibu Soren served three terms as Jharkhand Chief Minister. He was elected multiple times to the Lok Sabha from Dumka and also served as Union Coal Minister. However, his most enduring identity remained that of a voice for tribal communities.

Known for his distinct political style, Soren preferred direct engagement with people over grand speeches.

Through village meetings, public gatherings, and grassroots movements, he built a strong support base that endured for decades.

--IANS

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