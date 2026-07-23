Private space sector investments cross $618 million, 6-fold increase in few years: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The government on Thursday said the domestic space sector witnessed unprecedented momentum after landmark reforms, with private investment crossing $618.5 million, 105 authorisations being issued to private entities, and a robust regulatory framework being strengthened to safeguard strategic and national security interests while promoting greater private participation.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that $187 million in private investment has been reported during 2026, while 105 authorisations have been granted to Non-Government Entities (NGEs) (as on July 14).

The minister said cumulative private funding has expanded nearly six-fold in the last few years, rising from $100.5 million in 2021-22 to $348.5 million in 2023-24, before reaching $618.5 million by March 31, 2026.

Dr Singh informed the House that every application for private space activities is evaluated under IN-SPACe's norms with due consideration to strategic, security and national interests before authorisation is granted.

He further said that IN-SPACe is preparing dedicated Safety and Security Guidelines for space activities in India, in consultation with stakeholders, to further strengthen the country's regulatory architecture as private participation continues to expand.

The government has simultaneously created a comprehensive policy, regulatory and financial ecosystem to accelerate the growth of India's private space industry.

To date, 17 space startups have been authorised by IN-SPACe to undertake space activities, reflecting the emergence of a vibrant startup ecosystem that is increasingly contributing to India's space ambitions.

The minister said reforms have transformed India's private space landscape within six years.

Active space startups have increased from just one in 2014 to over 400 today.

Indian private companies have successfully demonstrated launch and orbital capabilities, placed more than 30 satellites into orbit, and flown nearly 45 payloads through platforms such as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), signalling the growing technological depth and commercial maturity of the country's private space sector.

--IANS

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