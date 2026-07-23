EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Netherlands, Oman in Manila

Manila, July 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterpart from Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related meetings in Manila on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed recent developments in the Gulf region.

"Appreciated meeting with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi of Oman in Manila. Exchanged perspectives on the recent developments in the Gulf region. Agreed to remain in touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

The meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi comes amid renewed tensions in West Asia following the military exchanges between the US and Iran.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met his Netherlands counterpart Tom Berendsen and noted that the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership has opened new avenues of cooperation, including in semiconductors, water resources, green hydrogen, health and culture.

"Followed up with FM Tom Berendsen on the outcomes from PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Netherlands. The elevation of our ties to a Strategic Partnership has opened new avenues of cooperation, including in semiconductors, water resources, green hydrogen, health and culture," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General ad interim Christian Saunders.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed India's contributions and commitments made at the recent Donors Conference in health and capacity building.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Philippines to participate in Foreign Minister level meetings under the ASEAN framework.

On Thursday morning, he participated in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) and also called on Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as India's support for its chairship of ASEAN.

The minister noted that the cooperation between India and Philippines under the aegis of Strategic Partnership continues to diversify.

"Honoured to call on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. Conveyed the greetings of PM Narendra Modi and India’s support for a successful chairship of ASEAN," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"India-Philippines cooperation under the aegis of our Strategic Partnership continues to diversify as we implement the India-Philippines Plan of Action 2025–2029," he added.

--IANS

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