Infosys Q1 net profit slips 8.6 pc sequentially to Rs 7,775 crore

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Infosys Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,775 crore for the first quarter of FY27, down 8.6 per cent from Rs 8,509 crore in the January-March quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major registered a 12.3 per cent increase in profit from Rs 6,921 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26), according to an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 48,211 crore during the April-June period, marking a 14 per cent increase over Rs 42,279 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 3.9 per cent from Rs 46,402 crore reported in the March quarter.

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 38,157 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 33,581 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Ahead of the results, Infosys shares ended marginally lower at Rs 1,052.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down Rs 0.80 or 0.08 per cent.

The company also announced a major leadership transition. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the Board has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, describing him as an internal leader capable of driving bold transformation while preserving the company's values and customer trust.

Nilekani also thanked Managing Director and CEO Salil Parekh for his leadership over the past nine years, saying he had strengthened Infosys' market position, expanded its capabilities, delivered significant value to shareholders and laid the foundation for a differentiated artificial intelligence strategy.

“Salil has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and for laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy,” he mentioned.

Commenting on the development, Parekh said it had been an honour to lead Infosys through a period in which the company doubled its annual revenue from $10 billion to more than $20 billion.

“We have established Infosys as a leader in digital transformation and have put in place a distinctive strategy for AI transformation,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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