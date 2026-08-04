August 04, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Jannat Zubair calls link-up rumours with Elvish Yadav 'a little too much'

Jannat Zubair calls link-up rumours with Elvish Yadav 'a little too much'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Jannat Zubair reacted to her link-up rumours with Elvish Yadav during an exclusive conversation with IANS, calling them 'a little too much'.

Jannat told IANS that when the audience likes someone's on-screen bond, they often end up giving them a hashtag.

She claimed that things are extremely professional while working together on set; however, the audience sometimes tends to take things a bit too far.

Jannat said, "I can't say anything about it. I mean, it's something that's been going on for years. If they see someone and they like their bond, their friendship, they often become a hashtag. Often people start linking them. But I don't think you should link them. Linking is something that is a little too much."

The 'Glory' actress further told IANS that she found it cute to see fans creating edits and dedicated fan pages for them as it showed their much-appreciated support.

"But as far as the bond is concerned, if someone likes it, then I think it's okay to love them, to support them, to make their fan pages or address and do all of that. I think that is very sweet and we appreciate that. That is absolutely no problem. But I just think that if we keep the link-up aside, then everything else is okay and welcome," Jannat shared.

It must be noted that Jannat and Elvish were co-contestants in the cooking reality show, 'Laughter Chefs', and these two were often seen sharing jokes and enjoying a great rapport with one another in general.

Not just that, Jannat and Elvish also joined forces for many romantic numbers this year, including 'Janvish, Tere Ishq Mai,' and Sun Meri Shehzadi'.

On another note, Elvish will soon be making his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the yet untitled action entertainer is backed by another 'Laughter Chefs' contestant, Viccky Jain, under his newly launched banner VJ Frames,

--IANS

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