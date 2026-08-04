August 04, 2026 8:24 PM हिंदी

LS Speaker Birla, Uzbekistan FM Saidov discuss ways to deepen parliamentary cooperation

LS Speaker Birla, Uzbekistan FM Saidov discuss ways to deepen parliamentary cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with the visiting Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing ways to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue, enhance the activities of friendship groups, and promote the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking.

During the meeting, Om Birla recalled his visit to Uzbekistan last year and expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him during the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"Had a warm and substantive meeting with H.E. Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha of the Parliament of the Republic of India. Emphasised the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and India. We discussed ways to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue, enhance the activities of friendship groups, and promote the exchange of experience in the field of lawmaking," Saidov posted on X.

"Om Birla warmly recalled his visit to Uzbekistan last year and once again expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm reception and traditional hospitality extended during the 150th Anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union," he added.

Birla stated that he and Bakhtiyor Saidov held discussions on further strengthening ties between India and Uzbekistan, with a special focus on enhancing parliamentary cooperation, trade, investment, connectivity, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges

"It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Mr. Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, at Parliament House today. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Uzbekistan, with a special focus on enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation, Trade, Investment, Connectivity, Education, Culture and People-to-People Exchanges," he wrote on X.

"I recalled my visit to Tashkent for the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in April 2025, where I had the privilege of meeting H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Senate Chairperson H.E. Tanzila Narbayeva and Legislative Chamber Speaker H.E. Nuriddin Ismoilov. Those interactions further reinforced our shared commitment to deepening bilateral and parliamentary engagement," he added.

During the meeting, Birla spoke about the formation of the India-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group by the Parliament of India in March, which includes members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He stated that the Group will serve ​as an important platform to advance cooperation between the two nations in the fields of economic development, education, culture and humanitarian Initiatives.

Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in New Delhi on Monday for an official visit to India. During his visit, he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, called on President Droupadi Murmu and participated in the Uzbekistan-India Business Forum.

--IANS

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