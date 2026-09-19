September 19, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Shibani Akhtar gets a matching tattoo as husband Farhan Akhtar, asks 'Cute or creepy?'

Shibani Akhtar gets a matching tattoo as husband Farhan Akhtar, asks 'Cute or creepy?'

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) In a heart-melting gesture, Shibani Akhtar recently got a new tattoo, similar to the one her husband Farhan Akhtar had made 2 decades ago.

In her latest post on social media, Shibani was seen getting herself inked with a dolphin tattoo, matching Farhan's.

Towards the end of the clip, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' maker was seen flaunting his dolphin tattoo on his shoulder as he showered love on his better half.

In the caption, Shibani even asked the users if they thought her gesture was cute or creepy.

She shared, "Does it still count as a matching tattoo if he got it 20 years before we met? Cute or creepy? @faroutakhtar (sic)."

Many members of the entertainment industry, Dia Mirza, Saba Azad, and Amrita Arora, reacted to the post, calling it 'cute' with red heart emojis.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared, "Adorable...Mahsha'Allah".

On August 27 this year, Farhan had compiled a sweet birthday wish for his wife.

Calling her his “sunshine,” the actor and director wrote on social media, “Happy birthday, sunshine... love you @shibaniakhtar.”

In the picture uploaded by Farhan on his official handle, he was seen posing with Shibani, with his arm wrapped around her neck.

Shibani expressed her love for her husband in the comment section, saying, “Love you.”

Before this, in January, she described her life with Farhan as "the greatest adventure" in a lovely birthday wish that read, “My best friend. My happy place. My everything. This life with you is the greatest adventure and I can’t wait to keep exploring. Happy birthday my sweet guy @faroutakhtar Love you with all my heart @faroutakhtar."

For those who do not know, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19, 2022, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

--IANS

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Shibani Akhtar gets a matching tattoo as husband Farhan Akhtar, asks 'Cute or creepy?'

Shibani Akhtar gets a matching tattoo as husband Farhan Akhtar, asks 'Cute or creepy?'