August 10, 2026 11:06 AM हिंदी

India sends 8 MT of life-saving medicines to Bolivia to support public healthcare

India sends 8 MT of life-saving medicines to Bolivia to support public healthcare

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that India has dispatched eight metric tonnes of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia to support the public healthcare capacity.

"Extending a helping hand to a Global South partner. India has dispatched 8 MT consignment of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia in support of its public healthcare capacity. India always stands ready for advancing cooperation through solidarity and shared progress," the MEA said on social media platform X.

Bolivia's Vice President Edmand Lara Montano visited India earlier in February and met the Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.

Following their meeting, the Vice-President's Office in a post on X said, "Vice President of Bolivia, Edmand Lara Montano, called on the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026."

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between India and Bolivia. They discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education, and the medical sector. The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in multilateral and other international forums," it added.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.

According to the MEA, India also donated a consignment of 300,000 doses of MR (Measles and Rubella) vaccines, including the essential supplies needed for their administration, to the South American nation in July last year.

India’s Ambassador to Bolivia, Rohit Vadhwana, formally handed over the consignment at El Alto Airport in Bolivia's state capital La Paz, at a reception that was attended by Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda; Minister of Health and Sports, Maria Rene Castro Quisicanqui; and Vice Minister Max Enriquez Nava.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign (Credit: X/AFI)

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released (Photo: Sapta Aswa Media works/X)

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation

US launches $201 million Trans-Caspian fund

US launches $201 million Trans-Caspian fund