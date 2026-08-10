India sends 8 MT of life-saving medicines to Bolivia to support public healthcare

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that India has dispatched eight metric tonnes of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia to support the public healthcare capacity.

"Extending a helping hand to a Global South partner. India has dispatched 8 MT consignment of life-saving and essential medicines to Bolivia in support of its public healthcare capacity. India always stands ready for advancing cooperation through solidarity and shared progress," the MEA said on social media platform X.

Bolivia's Vice President Edmand Lara Montano visited India earlier in February and met the Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.

Following their meeting, the Vice-President's Office in a post on X said, "Vice President of Bolivia, Edmand Lara Montano, called on the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026."

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between India and Bolivia. They discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education, and the medical sector. The leaders also exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in multilateral and other international forums," it added.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in solar energy, critical minerals, digitalisation, higher education and the medical sector.

According to the MEA, India also donated a consignment of 300,000 doses of MR (Measles and Rubella) vaccines, including the essential supplies needed for their administration, to the South American nation in July last year.

India’s Ambassador to Bolivia, Rohit Vadhwana, formally handed over the consignment at El Alto Airport in Bolivia's state capital La Paz, at a reception that was attended by Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda; Minister of Health and Sports, Maria Rene Castro Quisicanqui; and Vice Minister Max Enriquez Nava.

--IANS

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