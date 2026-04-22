Shekhar Suman shares what he admires about new generation of artistes: Fearlessness, temerity to take risks

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman is reflecting on his journey as an actor. The actor recently launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy for future film artistes, and shed light on his learnings in the industry, and how he aims to use his learning to nurture an upcoming generation of artistes.

Shekhar Suman’s journey has been shaped by constant reinvention and a deep-rooted commitment to storytelling. As an actor, writer, director, producer, and presenter, he has consistently evolved with the medium, bringing a nuanced understanding of both the craft and audience sensibilities to every project he lends his vision to.

Looking back at his journey, he said, “My journey from ‘Utsav’ to now has been full of highs, pauses, and rediscovery. There were phases that challenged me deeply, but I have always believed those are the moments that redefine you and push you to come back stronger. I have learned to be patient with the process and trust my instincts”.

Talking about what he admires about the new generation, he said, “What I truly admire about the new generation is their fearlessness and their temerity to take risks. At the same time, I feel longevity still comes from staying rooted and authentic. That balance is what defines an artist, regardless of the era”.

SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy) is designed for actors and storytellers of today and the demands of tomorrow. Conceived as a contemporary and immersive learning space, SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy) moves away from formula-driven methods to nurture instinctive, aware actors equipped for modern storytelling. SSFA (Shekhar Suman Film Academy) launches with an intensive three-month acting programme, designed and conducted by Shekhar Suman, complemented by masterclasses with actors, casting directors, and filmmakers.

--IANS

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