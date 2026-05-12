May 12, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Suman says he wants to be the voice of people through 'Shekhar Tonite'

Shekhar Suman says he wants to be the voice of people through 'Shekhar Tonite'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) After almost fourteen years, Shekhar Suman is returning to the space of Late-Night Shows with "Shekhar Tonite".

Sharing what he intends to accomplish with his latest creative attempt during an exclusive interaction with IANS, he said that he wishes to represent people and ask questions on their behalf to some influential people in society with the power to make a change.

He was asked, "You are returning after 14 years, just like Lord Ram completed his exile. Do you feel you are on a similar journey?"

Shekhar further revealed that the show is all about speaking without any inhibitions and raising awareness among people.

He told IANS, "The Ram inside every person takes him to Ayodhya after his exile. A truth that pulls him towards itself. This show was famous for that only. To speak frankly, to speak the truth, to attack the system, to awaken the people."

"I have been seeing for a long time what is happening in society, what is happening with democracy, what is happening in the country; many people should raise their voice against it. And raising your voice doesn't mean that you start abusing them. That is wrong. I am very much against it. You can confront people in a respectful way. So, through a good show, a powerful show, I want to raise all those things. I have to represent people and ask politicians or actors their questions," he went on to add.

Shekhar's son, Adhyayan Suman, who has created the show, had also shared a statement saying, “This is deeply personal for me. It is about witnessing the return of an era, an artist, a voice, and a presence that shaped conversational entertainment in this country. For me and for an entire generation, Shekhar Suman is a legend. People remember his wit, his monologues, and his command over conversations. I grew up watching that magic from the sidelines, and it stayed with me."

--IANS

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