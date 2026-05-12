Dates for Foreign Secretary's Nepal visit to be finalised at mutual convenience: MEA

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Highlighting the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday that New Delhi has received an invitation for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal, the dates of which will be decided as per mutual convenience of both nations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled the interactions between two nations after Balen Shah assumed office as Nepal's PM. He stated that the two nations are working closely to further deepen ties.

When asked about reports in Nepali media about Misri's proposed visit to Kathmandu having been postponed over Shah's reluctance to meet foreign diplomats, Jaiswal said, "We share multifaceted partnership with Nepal. After the elections in Nepal, our Prime Minister had conveyed his congratulations and he also spoke to the Prime Minister of Nepal, conveying our steadfast commitment to building upon the strong India-Nepal friendship and traditional ties that we have. Post that, we also had our External Affairs Minister, he had a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal His Excellency Mr Shisir Khanal. This happened in Mauritius.

"Both sides now at various levels, are working closely to further deepen our partnership. We have received invitation from the Nepalese side for our Foreign Secretary to visit Nepal. Dates for a visit will be finalised at the mutual convenience of the two sides and we will keep you posted of these developments," he added.

Last week, the Nepal government said that it has raised concerns with both India and China over the use of the Lipulekh Pass -- a disputed territory claimed by both Nepal and India -- for the pilgrimage of Indian tourists to Kailash Mansarovar.

In a statement, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had once again conveyed its position and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels regarding the proposed pilgrimage route via Lipulekh.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had already confirmed that the pilgrimage would be conducted in batches through two established routes -- Lipulekh Pass and Sikkim’s Nathu La Pass -- with 10 batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, using both routes.

"Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development,” the MEA stated on May 3 in response to media queries regarding claims related to border issues made by Foreign Ministry of Nepal in the context of the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

"As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable. India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement added.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met Nepal's counterpart Shishir Khanal on the sidelines of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Maldives and discussed realising the full potential of bilateral partnership by deeper collaboration in various sectors. It was the first meeting between two ministers after Khanal assumed office as Nepal's Foreign Minister in March.

"Glad to meet FM Shishir Khanal of Nepal this afternoon. Congratulated him on his appointment. Discussed realising the full potential of the India-Nepal partnership by deeper collaboration in different sectors," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In March, PM Modi congratulated Shah on being sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work with him to take the friendship between the two nations to greater heights for the benefit of citizens of both countries.

Shah had thanked Prime Minister Modi for his congratulatory message and expressed hope to advance the multifaceted ties between the two nations.

Thanking PM Modi, the Nepal Prime Minister's Office said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for your kind words and warm wishes. I am eager to work closely with you to advance the multifaceted relations between our two countries for the common prosperity of our people."

--IANS

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