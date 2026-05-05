Shekhar Kapur reveals what he does when he misses his daughter Kaveri

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Prominent filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed what he does when he misses his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

Through his latest social media post, the 'Mr India' maker shared that his daughter is in Tuscany at the moment. He admitted that when he misses his daughter, he ends up scrolling through her pictures.

Expressing his unconditional love for Kaveri, Shekhar wrote on his social media handle, "That’s Kaveri with long hair .. she is spending time in Tuscany right now .. with Helen Walsh .. who is famous for having created one of the best acting and drama schools world wide .. she is based out of Ireland .. but this year she invites all her students to Tuscany ! (sic)"

"Does every father miss his daughter as much as I do ? If course they do .. ! When I miss Kaveri , I just scroll through all the pics I have of her .. so forgive me for the indulgence .. but hey .. it’s unconditional love...Hope you’re reading this Kaveri .. !," he further poured his heart out.

Up next, Shekhar will also be directing Kaveri in the highly anticipated drama "Masoom 2".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kaveri was asked, "Your fans are excited about your upcoming project Masoom, especially since it’s being directed by your father. You’ll also be working with legends like Shabana Azmi and Manoj Bajpayee. How do you feel about this opportunity?"

Kaveri stated that while she is beyond excited, it is also a little intimidating to work with her father.

"I’ve been on set with my dad before. He has this incredible understanding of human nature and actors. The way he guides you into the character is remarkable. I’m really looking forward to that process, and I feel so lucky to be learning from such talented and experienced actors. It’s a huge opportunity—I’m nervous, but mostly, I’m just grateful," revealed Kaveri.

--IANS

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