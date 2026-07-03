Sheizaan Khan speaks up on his character’s sacrifice in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Sheizaan Khan, who essays the role of Siddhu in the television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ has spoken up on the sacrifice made by his character on the show.

In the upcoming track, viewers will witness Indu Rani (played by Shraddha Jaiswal) laying a trap for Siddhu and Sneha (played by Amandeep Sidhu) by locking them inside a room with the intention of ruining Sneha’s dignity and breaking her upcoming marriage with Shantanu (played by Shehzad Shaikh).

Her plan is to make it look like Siddhu and Sneha spent the night together, in front of the villagers when they arrive in the morning.

Talking about the same, Sheizaan Khan said, “Personally, I feel Siddhu stands apart from typical TV male leads because his love is deeply rooted in selflessness, respect, and understanding boundaries. He is a rare male character who understands that love is not about possession or winning someone back, but about protecting the other person’s peace, dignity, and happiness”.

Despite getting a chance where Sneha’s relationship with Shantanu could break and he could possibly bring his love back into his life, Siddhu chooses a different path. He quietly hides himself before the door opens, ensuring that nobody finds out he was in the room with Sneha. The moment highlights how, for Siddhu, Sneha’s dignity, peace, and happiness matter far more than his own emotions and love story.

“Even when Siddhu gets a moment where he could think about bringing Sneha back into his life, he chooses her well-being over his own emotions and silently steps back. For me, Siddhu’s silent sacrifice is what makes him television’s most respectful lover and truly proves that real love is about protection, respect, and wanting the best for the person you love, even if it doesn’t favour your own love story”, the actor added.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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