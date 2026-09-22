Paris Hilton recalls getting grounded with ‘sis’ Nicole as kids on her b’day

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton wished her longtime friend and “The Simple Life” co-star Nicole Richie on her birthday, calling her “sis” and “day one” while reminiscing about their journey from getting grounded together as kids.

Paris took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring the two from their childhood days to doing “Paris & Nicole: The Encore.”

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my sis and day one @NicoleRichie You’ve been by my side through it all, from getting grounded together as kids to #TheSimpleLife, and #ParisAndNicole: #TheEncore.” Paris added: “I’m forever grateful for every laugh, adventure, and unforgettable moment.Can’t wait for all the memories still to come—love you forever Bill #SillAndBill.”

Paris first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene, ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.

Meanwhile, Nicole came to prominence after appearing on the reality television series The Simple Life. Her personal life attracted media attention during the series' five-year run and thereafter.

After The Simple Life ended, Nicole continued her television career, appearing as one of three judges on the reality competition series Fashion Star. She later starred in the unscripted comedy series Candidly Nicole, which ran for two seasons. Nicole has also published two novels.

From 2017 to 2018, Nicole starred as Portia Scott-Griffith in the sitcom Great News, her first series regular role. In 2020, she became a judge on the reality competition series Making the Cut.

--IANS

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