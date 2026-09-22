September 22, 2026 11:27 AM हिंदी

Indian men's kabaddi team beat Korea in second Group A game

Indian men's kabaddi team beat Korea in second Group A game

Nagoya, Sep 22 (IANS) India continued their unbeaten run at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 63–31 victory over the South Korea in their second Group A fixture at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Sunil Kumar-led side took early control of the contest and never let go. The Indian raiding unit was clinical throughout, picking up 38 out points across the match against Korea's 23, while the defence backed that up with a string of successful tackles that repeatedly stalled Korea's attacking rhythm.

India raced to a 34–14 lead at the interval, built on 23 out points and seven bonus points in the opening half alone, along with two All-Outs that Korea simply had no answer for. Korea's raiders struggled to find gaps in the Indian defensive line, managing just 10 touch points of their own before the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Korea showing marginally more fight but never threatening a comeback. India added a further 29 points after the restart, inflicting one more All-Out and stretching their bonus-point tally to 17 for the match, while Korea's response yielded 17 points but nothing close to the scale needed to peg back the deficit.

With the win, India remain firmly on course to top Group A, having now beaten hosts Japan and Korea in successive outings.

The men's team next takes on Bangladesh on September 23 in Group A action as they continue their pursuit of a ninth Asian Games gold in the last ten editions.

India are the most successful team in the history of Asian Games kabaddi by a long way, with 11 golds from the 13 titles that have been on offer. The men have won eight of nine, losing only in Jakarta 2018 when they took bronze. The women have won three of four, with a silver in 2018.

Japan's best Asian Games finish came at Guangzhou 2010, when the men took bronze.

--IANS

bc/

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