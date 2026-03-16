Shehnaaz Gill says her latest track 'Banje Dar' is all about 'having a good time'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill has treated the music lovers with another banger in the form of "Banje Dar".

Presented by Humble Music and Gippy Grewal, the song has been crooned by Shehnaaz herself, with music scored by Black Virus and lyrics provided by Kaptaan.

The music video features Shehnaaz in a sleek and glamorous avatar.

Speaking about the song, Shehnaaz shared that "Banje Dar" is a track that makes you want to enjoy the moment.

“I wanted Banje Daru to feel like that kind of mood where you don’t need any special reason — just good music, good energy, and a little bit of fun. It’s playful, fun, and the kind of song that makes you want to enjoy the moment. For me, this song is about feeling free, feeling confident, and just having a good time without thinking too much. Sometimes you don’t need a reason to dance, dress up, or feel good — bas vibe honi chahiye! Banje Daru has that chill party feel where you just want to play the music, dance your heart out, and enjoy yourself."

Sharing her experience of working on the peppy number, she added, "Working on this with Gippy paaji and the team made it even more special because the whole vibe was so easy, fun, and full of energy. I had so much fun doing this song, and I really hope people feel that same fun listening to it.”

Dropping the track on social media, Shehnaaz wrote on her official Instagram handle, "“BANJE DARU” is finally here...Now you don’t just see her… you hear her too...Humble Music & Gippy Grewal present #BanjeDaru by @shehnaazgill — OUT NOW (sic)"

Up next, Shehnaaz is waiting for the release of her forthcoming film "Ishqnama".

The drama is likely to reach the movie buffs on 24th July.

--IANS

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