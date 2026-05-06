Randeep Hooda says Inspector Avinash S2 is a 'much more intense ride'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda is all pepped for his upcoming show Inspector Avinash Season 2 whose trailer dropped in on the 6th of May.

Randeep Hooda who reprises the role of Inspector Avinash, shared, “This season strips Avinash down to his core. He’s not just fighting crime anymore he’s fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It’s a much more intense ride.”

Being a part of Inspector Avinash Season 2 Urvashi Rautela said, “Inspector Avinash Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Being part of a story packed with action, emotion, and unexpected twists has been an incredible ride.”

She added, “Every scene pushes the intensity to another level. Partnering with JioHotstar for a show_ of this scale has been amazing, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and drama we’ve created.”

Sharing his excitement for the second season, Director Neerraj Pathak said, “ Season 2 takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals, he's up against a system that’s collapsing around him. We have scaled up the action, but more importantly, we’ve deepened the emotional conflict, because this time, the fight is as personal as it is external”

The trailer of the crime thriller seems to be a high-stakes battle where the Randeep as Avinash returns to face his toughest fight yet.

Presented by Jio Studios, the series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak, Gold Mountain Pictures and Krishan Choudhary.

This edge-of-the-seat crime drama is directed by Neeraj Pathak and written by Neeraj Pathak, Sanjay Masoom, and Sameer Arora, setting the stage for a powerful continuation of the story.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 has been produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neerraj Pathak.

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Talking about the plot, it is set in the volatile landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, where the new season raises the intensity as Inspector Avinash Mishra finds himself caught in a storm that is as personal as it is political.

With his son implicated in a murder case and his marriage on the brink, Avinash is forced into a battle that goes far beyond the badge.

The show releases on May 15, 2026, only on JioHotstar.

–IANS

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