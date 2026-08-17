Sudhir Mishra registers complaint with cyber police after his X account gets hacked

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has registered a complaint with the cyber crime department after he alleged that his social media account was hacked.

The filmmaker has registered the complaint with the cyber police at the Oshiwara police station recently. He said in his official complaint that he has been logged out of his X, formerly Twitter account after the intruders hacked into his account.

He wrote, “Suddenly, my X (Twitter) account was logged out. I tried to log in and it could not. Then I checked my email, and I saw some emails from X, at 12.53 AM (Midnight), stating that someone has logged into my account through and iPhone and then they added a security key and changed the registered E-Mail address from my email ID: sudhirmishra.sudhir@gmail.com to - valid9031@outlook.com. Now because of which I just cannot enter my account”.

He further mentioned that he knocked on the doors of X but they turned down his request to retain the account as they couldn’t ascertain that it’s indeed his account.

“Now I had registered a complaint to Twitter for regaining access but they denied stating that they cannot validate that this account is mine”, he added.

Bollywood celebrities are increasingly becoming targets of sophisticated cyber fraud, highlighting the growing risks associated with their digital lives. Actress Kirti Kulhari recently reported losing INR 2.43 lakh after cybercriminals allegedly gained unauthorized access to her mobile phone and credit card. She told police that she had not shared her password, raising concerns over how the perpetrators accessed her financial information.

Actor Vikrant Massey has also spoken about his family being targeted by cybercriminals, revealing that his wife’s bank account was compromised and money was fraudulently withdrawn on two occasions. Meanwhile, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar reported that his Instagram account was hacked and allegedly used to promote a fraudulent Bitcoin investment scheme to his followers.

--IANS

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