Shehnaaz Gill professes love for her favourite IPL team: ‘Dil RCB main hai’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has professed her love for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and said that her heart belongs to the team.

Shehnaaz shared a reel video with the audio talking about having an interest in IPL and her favourite team.

For the caption, Shehnaz wrote: “Dil Rcb main hai (My heart is with RCB)... Aur jaan punjab main hai (and soul is with Punjab)… Aur punjabi jaan de dete hai …jaha dil aa jaye (And Punjabis give their lives where their heart belongs.)”

IPL was founded in 2007 and has ten city-based franchise teams. The IPL is the richest cricket league in the world and the 11th richest sporting league in the world by revenue.

Talking about the team, RCB won their first title in 2025. It has finished as the runner-up on three occasions in 2009, 2011, and 2016. The team is captained by Rajat Patidar along with players such as Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shehnaaz’s latest is the music video “Bezaaf” with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred. The vibrant cross-cultural track blends Indian and Moroccan musical influences in a unique cross-cultural collaboration.

In February, Shehnaaz unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama, which she described as a “true story of true lovers.”

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz announced: “First picture from my upcoming movie…. ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, the actress also shared a poster offering a glimpse into Ishqnama’s world, a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India and Pakistan backdrop.

On the big screen, she was last seen on screen in “Ikk Kudi”. The film tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

--IANS

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