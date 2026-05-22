Shehnaaz Gill opens up about the one who has her heart

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill has made a candid confession about her heart as she shared a video of herself dancing on the song ‘Sheesha’.

The actress shared a video of herself dancing on the song “Sheesha (Aakhya Mai Aakh Ghali Jo Bairan)” by Mitta Ror and SV Samrat. In the clip, the actress is seen swaying to the track on the sets of a project.

Shehnaaz looks stunning as she is dressed in a vibrant-hued Indian outfit as she shook a leg on the number and mouthed the lyrics.

It was in the comment section where she made the candid confession about her heart.

She wrote: “My heart belongs to me. #shehnaazgill.”

The actress, who gained stardom with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13” over her chemistry with the late star Sidharth Shukla, was recently seen in the music video “Bezaaf” with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred.

The vibrant cross-cultural track blends Indian and Moroccan musical influences in a unique cross-cultural collaboration.

In February, Shehnaaz, who made her debut, in Hindi cinema with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama, which she described as a “true story of true lovers.”

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz announced: “First picture from my upcoming movie…. ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, the actress also shared a poster offering a glimpse into Ishqnama’s world, a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India and Pakistan backdrop.

On the big screen, she was last seen on screen in “Ikk Kudi”. The film tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

--IANS

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