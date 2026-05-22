Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal say ‘film festivals play important role in creating space for diverse stories’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be attending the official launch of New Zealand’s first-ever Indian film festival, The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ) on June 2.

The couple reflected on the importance of film festivals and said that it plays an important role in building dialogue and creating space for diverse stories.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said in a joint statement, “We’re very happy to be part of the launch of TIFFNZ. Film festivals play an important role in building dialogue and creating space for diverse stories.”

The actor-producer duo will headline the launch event, which will also include a special screening of their first-ever production, the internationally celebrated film Girls Will Be Girls.

Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age drama film, written and directed by Shuchi Talati. It stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

The film is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills, and centers around teenager Mira's romance with a charming new student, her subsequent sexual awakening, and at times strained relationship with her protective mother.

The couple added: “The idea of bringing Indian cinema to New Zealand in a structured, celebratory way feels both timely and meaningful. We’re looking forward to supporting this new chapter and engaging with audiences there.”

Set to debut in October 2026, TIFFNZ marks a major milestone as New Zealand’s first dedicated Indian film festival. Founded by Petrina D’Rozario, the festival aims to celebrate Indian cinema while creating stronger creative ties between India and New Zealand.

The festival itself is envisioned as a four-day celebration of Indian stories across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch with screenings, workshops, cultural events, and industry conversations designed to connect filmmakers, audiences, and creatives from both countries.

As per the statement, the inaugural edition is expected to showcase around 30 films across feature and short formats, highlighting the diversity and global appeal of Indian cinema while also amplifying South Asian voices in Aotearoa.

--IANS

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