May 22, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

'Drama queen' Orry says ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ as he demands an item number performance

Orry says ‘My name is Sheila’ as he demands an item number performance

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) B-Town celebrities’ bestie Orry, who will be seen performing death-defying stunts on the upcoming season of the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, engaged in a fun banter with his co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin about dancing on an item number.

After he complained about being ignored while everyone danced and enjoyed around him, Orry expressed his desire to perform on the hit song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ from the film “Tees Maar Khan”, leaving Rubina in splits as she tagged him a “drama queen.”

Taking to her Instagram stories section, Rubina shared a video, where Orry showed him a news article about him being “ignored” by other contestants during the shoot of the show.

To which, Rubina said: “What is that? Orry, you're such a drama queen. Orry, you're such a drama queen. Guys, what do you have to say?”

Jasmine chimed in and said: “That's the narrative because he's making a beautiful reel about how amazing all of us are.”

Pat came the reply from Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani: “How amazing all of you are ignoring me?”

Denying the claim, Rubina said “no way”, to which Orry shared: “They are all just dancing, enjoying and doing all of this, and none of them have invited me to perform.”

Rubina told Orry to go and perform, to which he said he wanted to dance on an “item number.”

When asked by Rubina, “Which is your number? We'll play that for you.”

Orry’s face lit up as he said: “My name is Sheila… Sheila Ki Jawani”.

Talking about Sheila Ki Jawani, the song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani. It is picturised on Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The film was released in 2010 and is directed by Farah Khan.

A remake of the 1966 Italian film After the Fox, “Tees Maar Khan” has achieved a cult status as a classic parody film.

--IANS

dc/

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