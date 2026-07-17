Shehnaaz Gill opens up about the emotional complexities of long-distance love

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Punjabi film “Ishqnama”, has shared that while distance can make love feel more valuable and deepen a person's importance in one's life, it can also give rise to doubts about what the other person may be doing.

Talking about how people often say distance makes the heart grow fonder, does she believe separation strengthens love, or does it slowly fade it away?

Shehnaaz told IANS: “When there is distance, then the value of love increases. Yes, the value increases. But you don't know what the person is doing behind. So yes, the doubt increases. The importance of the person increases. But if love is close then there is no need for space.”

“Ishqnama,” which is a true story, chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border.

It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

Asked at a time when swipe left and right is being used to find “the one”, can a love like Nimma and Nasima co-exist?

Shehnaaz said: “I think there are different type of love. No matter what kind of love. There should be love. Whether it's today's or yesterday's. That doesn't matter. But there should be love.”

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

The film stars Jai Randhhawa, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, along with a talented ensemble cast. The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani.

It is slated for a worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24.

--IANS

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