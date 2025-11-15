November 15, 2025 4:37 PM हिंदी

Shefali Shah talks about 12-page 'Delhi Crime' scene which didn't roll

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response to the recently released season of ‘Delhi Crime’, has recollected a scene from the first season of the show, where the cinematographer didn’t roll the camera, and the actors performed a long take without releasing the camera isn’t capturing the scene.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the 3rd season of the International Emmy-winning show.

She told IANS, It was a 12-page scene in season one, where I come out and I give instructions to everyone. I was dying that day because I was like, ‘I can't do this, I don't know anything’. I went up to Richie Mehta, and said, ‘Please send everybody home. Take their reactions, send them home, we'll keep shooting the whole night’. He said, ‘No, but everyone wants to be there for you’. Also, in the show, it's been cut with various shots of the bus stand, etc. But when he was shooting it, he didn't want to cut it”.

She further mentioned, “So, it was going in a whole go, and the guy forgot to roll. We did the whole scene and we all looked at him like, ‘Are you serious?’ But if there is a moment that I feel needs to be redone, it has to be redone. It has to be redone with equal intensity and dedication”.

‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/

