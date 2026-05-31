India's development not just about own but about advancement of Global South: Union Minister on RIS's 44th foundation day

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) India's development journey isn't solely about our own progress but linked to the advancement of the wider world, particularly about the countries of the Global South, said Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs while greeting the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) on its 44th foundation day.

Pabitra Margherita commended the evidence-based policy research, undertaken by the economic think-tank over the past four decades and hailed its commitment and contribution in advancing the voice of the Global South.

Delivering the Foundation Day address on Saturday, the MoS congratulated the RIS on completing 44 years of service as a leading policy think-tank and highlighted its pivotal role in generating evidence-based policy inputs and knowledge products that have contributed to informed policymaking and strengthen the voice of developing countries in global forums.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he underscored that India's development journey was just about its own growth and progress but is intrinsically linked to the advancement of the wider world, particularly the Global South nations.

He was also joined by many distinguished policymakers, diplomats, scholars, former members of the institution and the Research Advisory Council, in reflecting on the institution's enduring contribution to policy research and international development cooperation.

Professor Ramesh Chand, former NITI Aayog member, reminisced about his long association with RIS and reflected on its formative years.

He said that the role of think-tanks has expanded considerably over the decades in response to emerging global challenges and increasing policy complexities.

He commended RIS for continuously widening the scope of its research agenda and adapting to the rapidly evolving global environment.

Aparna Ray, Joint Secretary (Policy Planning and Research) in the Ministry of External Affairs, lauded RIS for its valuable contribution to international policy negotiations and its sustained support to the countries of the Global South.

She highlighted the institution's role in advancing key concepts and policy frameworks centred on inclusivity, equity, South-South cooperation, and sustainable development, which have become increasingly important in contemporary global governance discussions.

Speaking on the occasion, Seshadri Chari, RIS Governing Council member, noted that RIS has emerged as an increasingly influential policy think-tank at a time when the global landscape has undergone profound transformations.

He emphasised the institution's growing relevance in addressing contemporary development challenges and contributing to strategic policy discourse.

Earlier, Professor Sachin Kumar Sharma, RIS Director General, traced the institution's journey since its establishment in 1983.

He noted that RIS was founded to address the need for a dedicated policy research institution capable of equipping developing countries with analytical inputs to navigate the complexities of international economic and political negotiations.

Reflecting on the institution's four-decade journey, Professor Sharma said that RIS has become even more relevant in an era marked by the fragmentation of multilateral institutions, growing geopolitical uncertainties, and increasingly complex global challenges.

He reaffirmed RIS's commitment to generating high-quality policy research and advancing the developmental aspirations of the Global South.

As part of the 44th Foundation Day celebrations, RIS also organised a conference on "Strengthening India–Africa Partnership for Agricultural Transformation" in collaboration with DAKSHIN – Global South Centre of Excellence at RIS and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

The conference brought together noted policymakers, researchers, development practitioners, industry representatives, and agricultural experts from across the world to deliberate on sustainable farming systems, climate-resilient agriculture, digital public infrastructure, agri-start-up ecosystems, and pathways for strengthening India–Africa cooperation in agricultural transformation.

Through a series of technical sessions and a high-level panel discussion, participants exchanged experiences and best practices aimed at fostering inclusive, sustainable, and technology-driven agricultural development across Africa and the Global South.

The Foundation Day celebrations provided an opportunity to reflect on RIS's contributions over the past four decades and its continuing role in shaping policy discourse on development, economic cooperation, and global governance.

--IANS

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