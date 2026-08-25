‘She who dares, leads’: NSG launches first Commando Conversion Course for women personnel

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) In a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of women in India's counter-terrorism framework, the National Security Guard (NSG) Training Academy in Manesar has commenced the first Mahila Commando Conversion Course (MCCC) for women personnel from State Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The NSG described the initiative as a new milestone in Nari Shakti, saying the course is aimed at preparing women personnel for demanding specialised roles in counter-terrorism operations.

The intensive 12-week course has been designed to develop physically robust, technically proficient and operationally prepared women commandos. The training programme includes rigorous physical conditioning, weapons handling and marksmanship, tactical intervention, hostage rescue and other specialised aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

The NSG Training Academy's initiative is intended to go beyond individual skill development by extending the specialised counter-terrorism expertise of the force to women personnel drawn from different security forces.

According to the NSG, the course will help create a wider pool of trained operational personnel while promoting common professional standards and strengthening interoperability among various forces involved in India's security architecture.

The initiative is also aimed at ensuring that the women personnel, after completing the course, can take their enhanced skills and operational knowledge back to their respective forces. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to stronger institutional preparedness and a more distributed counter-terrorism capability across the country.

The NSG said the first MCCC represents not merely an increase in the participation of women in security duties, but also their empowerment through operational capability. The training is intended to prepare women personnel to undertake demanding specialised assignments and contribute effectively to the evolving challenges of internal security.

The National Security Guard posted about the initiative on X, describing it as a significant milestone for women in India's security architecture.

“She Who Dares, Leads. A New Milestone in Nari Shakti. In a pioneering initiative towards strengthening women’s operational capabilities in India’s counter-terrorism architecture, the NSG Training Academy, Manesar has commenced the 1st Mahila Commando Conversion Course (MCCC) for women personnel of State Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)."

"The intensive 12-week course is designed to develop physically robust, technically proficient and operationally ready women commandos through rigorous training in physical conditioning, weapons and marksmanship, tactical intervention, hostage rescue and other specialised facets of counter-terrorism operations,” it added.

The NSG further highlighted the broader objective of the programme, saying the training would help build operational capability across different forces, promote common professional standards and strengthen interoperability.

The commencement of the MCCC marks a significant step towards expanding specialised counter-terrorism training opportunities for women personnel and equipping them with the skills required for complex operational responsibilities.

--IANS

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