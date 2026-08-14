Sharwanand's film with director Sreenu Vaitla titled 'George Krish'; film to hit screens on January 14 next year

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (IANS) Director Sreenu Vaitla's new film, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now been titled 'George Krish', its makers announced on Friday.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans as Sharwanand, who is riding high on the successes of his recent films -- 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' and 'Biker' -- is teaming up with director Sreenu Vaitla for the first time.

Presented by ATV, the film is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner, with Ajay Sunkara opting in as co-producer.

The makers unveiled the title and release date through a colourful and eye-catching poster. The Sankranti sentiment is particularly special for Sharwanand as films of the actor that have released for the festival have gone on to emerge as huge successes.

Films such as 'Shatamanam Bhavati', 'Express Raja' and 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' all released for Sankranti and emerged winners. Now, 'George Krish' too is to be released on January 14, 2027 for the festival next year.

The title poster comes alive with a vibrant yellow-orange backdrop, complemented by traditional ornamental patterns that beautifully capture the festive spirit. The title is rendered in a bold, stylish handwritten font and creatively integrated into an hourglass design, with striking black brush-stroke outlines framing it at the top and bottom. A tiny silhouette of Sharwanand lifting the heroine in his arms is incorporated into the title design, subtly hinting at the romantic element in the narrative.

'George Krish' was launched in a grand fashion on Friday with a traditional pooja ceremony. For the muhurtham shot, producer Suresh Babu switched on the camera, with MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav sounding the clapboard. Sreenu Vaitla himself directed the first shot.

The film boasts a strong technical crew. KV Guhan will be the cinematographer for this film, which will have Anup Rubens scoring its music. Avinash Kolla is to serve as the production designer and Amar Reddy Kudumula will be taking care of editing. Nandu Savirigana and Gopi Mohan have written this script and Kishore Garikipati will serve as its executive producer.

For the first time ever, the worldwide theatrical distributors list of a film have been announced on the day of its launch. Asian Suresh Entertainments is to distribute the film in Nizam, Vaasudeva Movie Creations in Vizag, Vintage Creations in East, Adithya Films in West, Vyom Cinemas in Krishna, RK Entertainments in Guntur and Abhi Cinemas in Nellore. Overseas distribution is to be handled by VYOM Cinemas and Cinema Paradiso.

--IANS

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