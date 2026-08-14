Declassified: Operation Sindoor: Ajit Doval reveals what PM Modi asked him after Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has revealed the questions PM Modi asked him immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his first on-camera interview on Operation Sindoor, Ajit Doval spoke about the unknown details of the events and decisions that led to India’s military operation.

Recalling his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, Ajit Doval said in the documentary, "Prime Minister returned. Foreign Secretary had come to receive him. Then at the airport itself, he had a meeting. First he wanted to know all the facts, and then his first question to me was, 'Who has done it?, 'Who is this Boss? We should be very keen on who the perpetrators are. I want it immediately'."

Ajit Doval further praised our intelligence agencies for giving results in such a short time.

"Thanks to our intelligence agencies. I think they did a brilliant job, and within a very short time we were able to arrive at the conclusion," he added.

On April 22, 2025, some gunmen opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district, leading to the death of 26 civilians (mostly Hindu visitors), along with a local guide. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) later confirmed that Lashkar‑e‑Taiba (LeT) and its affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) were responsible for the attack.

As a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, our armed forces launched a military campaign on May 7, 2025, striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan retaliated by attempting drone and missile strikes on India, but India’s air defence neutralized most of the threats, leading to a lot of tension between India and Pakistan.

After almost 88 hours, the neighbouring countries finally reached a ceasefire on the evening of May 10.

--IANS

pm/